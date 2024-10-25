What The 2024 Election Results Could Mean for D&O Insurance Costs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance — which protects business leaders from personal losses if they are sued due to their decisions made on behalf of the company — is a critical component of risk management for businesses of all sizes. Small to mid-size businesses (SMBs) and non-profits, in particular, face growing pressure to secure this coverage as they navigate regulatory complexities, market volatility and increased exposure to lawsuits. The outcome of the 2024 election will likely shape the Directors & Officers insurance market in several key ways, particularly through changes in regulatory frameworks, litigation risk and corporate governance expectations.

1. Regulatory and compliance pressures

D&O insurance premiums are heavily influenced by the regulatory environment that business leaders operate within. Regulatory enforcement and new compliance requirements can significantly increase the exposure of directors and officers to lawsuits and regulatory actions, impacting the cost and availability of Directors & Officers insurance.

Republican influence: If Republicans gain control, we could see a rollback of certain regulations, particularly in sectors such as finance, healthcare and environmental protection. Reduced regulatory enforcement may lower litigation risks for directors and officers, which could stabilize or even reduce the cost of Directors & Officers premiums for SMBs. However, less regulation could also lead to greater public scrutiny and private litigation, which could offset some of these benefits, especially in industries where consumers or shareholders are more likely to take legal action in response to perceived misconduct. This could potentially affect non-profits more than most businesses.

Democratic influence: A Democratic victory could lead to more robust regulatory enforcement, especially in areas like environmental compliance, data privacy and corporate governance. This increased regulatory pressure may heighten the risks for directors and officers, making the cost of Directors & Officers insurance more expensive and harder to secure. SMBs, which often have less robust compliance programs than larger corporations, could see a significant uptick in the cost of their Directors & Officers premiums in the elevated risk of regulatory actions and lawsuits.

2. Litigation risk and corporate accountability

D&O insurance protects business leaders against lawsuits from shareholders, employees, competitors and regulatory bodies. The legal landscape that shapes these risks can shift dramatically based on political control, impacting the frequency and severity of claims filed against directors and officers.

Republican influence: A more business-friendly environment under Republican leadership may reduce the overall litigation risk for companies, potentially easing the burden on Directors & Officers insurers. There may be fewer regulations and less aggressive enforcement of corporate accountability laws, resulting in lower claims activity. This could translate into lower premiums for SMBs, as insurers face reduced risk of large payouts.

Democratic influence: A Democratic-led administration could lead to increased accountability measures, such as more aggressive oversight on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues and expanded legal protections for employees and shareholders. These policies could lead to a higher frequency of lawsuits, particularly around issues of corporate governance, labor practices and climate-related risks. As a result, Directors & Officers insurers may raise premiums or tighten underwriting standards, especially for SMBs that might not have the same level of risk management resources as larger companies.

3. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) considerations

The push for stronger ESG standards has already begun influencing the Directors & Officers insurance market, with insurers increasingly focusing on how companies manage risks related to climate change, diversity and corporate ethics. The 2024 election could either accelerate or slow down this trend, affecting how D&O policies are priced and underwritten.

Republican policies: A Republican administration may downplay the importance of ESG regulations, reducing the pressure on businesses to meet stringent ESG criteria. This could lead to fewer claims related to ESG failures, keeping the cost of Directors & Officers insurance premiums lower for businesses not heavily invested in ESG compliance. However, directors and officers may still face reputational risks, which could result in private litigation even in the absence of regulatory enforcement.

Democratic policies: A Democratic government is likely to intensify the focus on ESG issues, increasing the expectations placed on directors and officers to ensure that their companies comply with environmental standards, social justice initiatives and governance reforms. This heightened scrutiny could lead to more claims being filed against directors for failing to meet these expectations, pushing up the cost of Directors & Officers insurance premiums even higher for businesses seen as lagging in ESG efforts. SMBs, in particular, may struggle to meet these requirements, further increasing their risk exposure. This may become an added benefit or consequence for non-profits depending on their market and mission.

4. Cybersecurity Risks and D&O Insurance

Cybersecurity is an area of growing concern for directors and officers, especially in an increasingly digital world. The exposure to lawsuits stemming from data breaches, ransomware attacks and failure to protect sensitive customer information is on the rise, and D&O policies are evolving to address these risks.

Republican Influence: A Republican administration may adopt a lighter regulatory touch when it comes to cybersecurity, focusing more on voluntary guidelines rather than strict enforcement. While this could reduce immediate compliance costs for businesses, it may increase litigation risk if cyberattacks lead to major breaches and subsequent shareholder lawsuits. Directors and officers could still be held personally liable for failing to implement adequate cybersecurity protections, which could impact the cost of Directors & Officers premiums.

Democratic Influence: A Democratic administration may impose stricter regulations around data privacy and cybersecurity. This could lead to greater liability for directors and officers, especially if their companies suffer breaches or fail to meet enhanced security standards. Insurers may respond to this heightened risk by raising the cost of Directors & Officers premiums, particularly for businesses in sectors that are frequent targets of cyberattacks, such as healthcare, finance, and retail.

October is National Cyber Security month and a great time to audit your online security. During this annual event, government and cybersecurity leaders and the insurance community, come together to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity. If you want to audit your cybersecurity, here are nine essential cybersecurity controls you can implement to manage your exposure.

Navigating the D&O insurance landscape post-election

For small and mid-size businesses and non-profits, the D&O insurance market is likely to experience significant shifts depending on the outcome of the 2024 election. The regulatory environment, litigation landscape and corporate governance expectations will play a critical role in shaping the cost of Directors & Officers insurance.

Regardless of the election outcome, SMBs should prepare for potential changes by reassessing their risk management strategies and ensuring that their directors and officers are well-protected against evolving risks. Working closely with insurance brokers to tailor D&O coverage to the specific needs and vulnerabilities of the business will be crucial in maintaining effective coverage at a reasonable cost in the post-election environment.