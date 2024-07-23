What Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Raising Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For any entrepreneur looking to build a successful business, a grasp of the types of capital available to enterprises is indispensable. Here, we’ll explore the types of capital generally available along with their pros and cons, strategic considerations and common mistakes associated with them. The result is a starter kit for entrepreneurs looking to make informed decisions about raising capital.

By understanding the specific advantages and disadvantages of equity, debt and convertible instruments, entrepreneurs can choose the best funding option for fueling growth, maintaining control or leveraging available assets. This informed approach empowers entrepreneurs to navigate market volatility, anticipate investor expectations and tailor their financing strategies to the specific needs of their businesses. Armed with this knowledge, entrepreneurs can make decisions in line with their business goals, lifecycle stages and prevailing market conditions.

Types of capital available

Let’s start with an overview of the most common financing types, along with pros, cons and context for each.

Equity financing involves selling shares of ownership in your company to raise capital. This method doesn’t require repayment, which can be good for businesses that need significant upfront investment without the immediate burden of debt. However, it does dilute ownership — meaning you may have to share control with investors.

Pros: Access to large amounts of capital without repayment obligations, which can fuel growth and expansion

Cons: Dilution of ownership and potential loss of control over business decisions

Example: A tech startup raising equity to scale rapidly and capture market share

Debt financing, on the other hand, involves borrowing funds with the obligation to repay the principal amount along with interest. This option — often in the form of a bank loan — lets you retain full ownership of your company. The downside? A strict repayment schedule, which can strain your cash flow and impact your business’s overall financial health over time.

Pros: Maintains full ownership, offers tax benefits and allows for predictable budgeting with fixed repayment schedules.

Cons: Obligation to repay the debt with interest, which can affect cash flow and increase financial risk.

Example: A mature company using debt to finance a new product line while leveraging existing assets.

Convertible instruments offer a hybrid solution by combining elements of debt and equity. These instruments can be issued initially as debt and later converted into equity, providing flexibility in terms of repayment. This option can be particularly attractive for investors looking for the security of debt with the potential upside of equity.

Pros: Starts as debt, may convert to equity, lowers immediate interest costs and appeals to investors seeking security and potential upside

Cons: May dilute ownership upon conversion, with complex, potentially unfavorable terms and unpredictable impact on control

Example: A startup issues convertible notes in its seed round, converting to equity at a discount later, providing capital without immediate equity dilution

Weighing the specific advantages and disadvantages of each capital type is crucial. For example, entrepreneurs often give away too much equity early on, limiting their ability to use equity to attract top talent later on. With debt financing, high levels of debt can choke cash flow, making it difficult to endure downturns or meet unexpected expenses — to say nothing of covenants that can dictate how the business operates. Convertible instruments, meanwhile, often have complex terms, including conversion caps or discounts, which can also impact stakeholder control.

Understanding these differences empowers entrepreneurs to make informed decisions based on their business needs, growth phase and financial health. With this knowledge, they can align their capital choices with their near- and long-term business goals.

Weighing advantages and disadvantages

With the main financing options in view, the next task is matching strategic considerations to market realities. For example, early-stage startups might prioritize equity financing to support rapid growth in the name of gaining market share. In contrast, mature companies may prefer debt financing to maintain control and leverage existing assets, including capital equipment and inventory.

But entrepreneurs should be ready to adapt their financing strategies to suit external conditions, such as economic cycles and evolving investor sentiment. In short, market conditions should always be a consideration when it comes to securing capital, especially for small or new companies.

Speaking of investor sentiment, it’s useful to know (at least in outline) the motivations and expectations of lenders and investors. Family members or clients may offer more “patient” capital in terms of a repayment schedule, but this can lead to bad feelings — and often hazy or unspoken — if expectations aren’t met. Financial investors, such as private equity firms, typically expect to start seeing returns within five to seven years, adding pressure on the business to perform. And strategic investors, who invest to gain business advantages beyond financial returns, are after your market intelligence, distribution channels, talent or demonstrated ability to grow. These insights will help you manage expectations — theirs and yours — when dealing with sources of capital.

It’s also helpful to know financing terms of art such as “liquidity preferences” (priority order of payouts during liquidation), “payment-in-kind interest” (interest paid with additional equity instead of cash, often expressed as “PIK”) and “liquidation preferences” (specified return to investors during liquidation). Knowing these basic terms helps in negotiating favorable conditions and setting realistic expectations.

Matching strategies to market realities

One common mistake business owners make when raising capital is failing to conduct thorough due diligence on potential backers. Entrepreneurs should ask potential investors about past deals, including failures. And they should reach out to and contact all references provided. Having a good understanding of a potential partner’s past fumbles is crucial because you learn more about their true character and resilience in tough times than in triumph.

Another error entrepreneurs make is overlooking alternative sources of capital, such as crowdfunding, grants, and strategic partnerships. These alternatives can provide the necessary funding without the downsides of traditional financing. Additionally, maintaining a balanced capital structure — a healthy mix of debt, equity and other financial instruments to avoid relying on any one source of funding — is important for financial stability and flexibility.

Investor motivations and expectations

Start early in your education about capital raising by talking to peers, lawyers, accountants and investment bankers. Join networking groups, read extensively, and, for additional guidance, consider hiring a financial advisor who specializes in working with entrepreneurs. Again, understanding the trade-offs between price and deal structure is always essential. This foundational knowledge sets the stage for deeper analysis and informed decision-making.

To sum it up, making informed decisions is crucial when raising capital for your business. By understanding the pros and cons of each type of financing, aligning your strategy with business goals and staying attuned to market realities, you can confidently navigate the capital landscape and position your venture for long-term success.