What Every Entrepreneur Can Learn from NCAA Coach Dawn Staley’s Leadership Style

As a South Carolina native and leader in the field of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), I can affirmatively say NCAA coach Dawn Staley is no ordinary leader. From her time as an Olympic gold medal-winning basketball player to her role as a coach guiding the South Carolina Gamecocks to an undefeated 38-0 season, Staley has a lot to teach us about what it takes to be consistent and successful in a competitive arena.

It’s easy to attribute Staley’s success as a former athlete and coach to “luck,” but it’s anything but. Staley has invested in DEI, leadership and mentorship for her team and herself — which I suspect have all contributed to her record-breaking wins throughout the years.

Who is Dawn Staley?

Dawn Staley is an American basketball coach and player who was inducted into the Hall of Fame. She’s played on all sides of the court as a three-time Olympic gold medalist and also as the head coach of a gold-medal-winning team. Because of her incredible track record, she’s currently (and rightfully so) the highest-paid Black coach in women’s basketball. But that’s not all she is.

Staley stands up for pay equity

While many companies and organizations are divesting from DEI, others are doubling down and seeing great rewards. Knowing all too well the pay equity disparity between women’s and men’s basketball leagues, Staley has been a fearless advocate for pay equity for herself and her players. When negotiating her record-breaking contract, she had a lawyer present to ensure she got the fairest financial deal possible.

Furthermore, after receiving her much-deserved financial due, she was generous enough to share the wealth. She’s reported to have sent all Black Division 1 coaches a piece of her net earnings from a prior championship to send the message that when one of us wins, we all win.

Staley understands the power of mentorship

Entrepreneurs from all walks of life have cited mentorship — whether given or received — as responsible for their current business success. Staley knows she needs her team as much as they need her, which requires mentorship. She’s always been a force on the court and a voice of reason and guidance for her team, passing along what she has learned for the benefit of everyone in her orbit.

Staley has been clear about the symbiotic relationship she has with her players. Staley told an Oklahoma-based newspaper, “I don’t coach to win awards, I really don’t. I’m very, very satisfied with just being there for my players.” Having guided her team through multiple wins and walking beside them every step of the way, Staley continually proves that mentorship is an essential component of any leader’s and team’s success.

Staley knows the value of being present in every role — big or small

From her days as a player to now being a nationally renowned coach, Staley has proven there is no role too big or small in which to serve. In the early stages of a business, most entrepreneurs know intimately how they must wear multiple hats for months and sometimes years in order to get the results they seek.

Staley knows that juggling act very well. Supporting her teammates on the court is one role that requires consistency, cooperation and resilience. Coaching, on the other hand, has given her the tools to build trust, empower others and delegate. Whether she’s a teammate or a coach, she fully commits to the role and being all-hands-on-deck with her team has returned dividends.

Staley knows how to build and rally a team toward a common goal

While it seems like the perfect team fell into Staley’s lap, nothing could be farther from the truth. She fought to take a team with a fair track record and transform it into a solid and consistently competitive unit. This season, Staley even had to replace the entire starting lineup and was still able to guide them back to the semifinals. This wasn’t an accident. It was the result of establishing and fostering a foundation of good team building and trust.

Staley chooses players who understand what it means to work hard for a common goal. When businesses hire team members, they often hire for “culture fit” and choose the applicant with the most impressive resume or academic credentials.

However, what they often fail to examine is the upbringing and values that each new hire possesses. In the past, Staley has highlighted her philosophy of only recruiting players who respect their parents, indicating that if a player doesn’t respect their parents, they won’t respect their coach. Staley has strategically built a team of players whose values were aligned with building a relationship of trust and respect with their coach. As we can see, her selective choice has had positive ripple effects on her team’s performance and rapport.

Final thoughts

The string of consistent wins enjoyed by the South Carolina Gamecocks is far from being an accident. Serving as a coach after having the experience as a player is a valuable advantage and puts Staley in a powerful position from which to lead others. It shows that Staley has been there and done that and knows the path to success because she first lived it as a player. In addition, her ability to put herself in her team’s shoes is a form of empathy, a key pillar in DEI. From this empathy, she was able to build trust after carefully selecting team members who had the values and resilience necessary to truly respect the game, their coach, their teammates, and themselves. Dawn Staley is an example of what powerful leadership looks like by advocating for herself and others to work towards DEI, resilience, and excellence.