November 14, 2023


Tesla’s highly-anticipated Cybertruck is scheduled to begin deliveries on November 30. And while some important information is still non-existent (such as the price, for example), the electric vehicle company isn’t wasting any time hammering out the fine print.

The Motor Vehicle Owner Agreement Terms & Conditions now reads: “You understand and acknowledge that the Cybertruck will first be released in limited quantity. You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle’s delivery date.”

Owners can sell the truck back to Tesla within the first year “for any unforeseen reason” for the purchase price “less $0.25/mile driven, reasonable wear and tear, and the cost to repair the Vehicle to Tesla’s Used Vehicle Cosmetic and Mechanical Standards.”

RELATED: ‘I Make Trucks for Real People’: Ford CEO Slams Tesla’s Cybertruck

Tesla can decline to purchase the vehicle, and if you still want to sell, you can try a third party, but only after receiving “written consent.”

Try to break the agreement, and Tesla will fine you $50,000 and possibly refuse to sell you any future vehicles.

Tesla had said it would sell the Cybertruck for $39,000, but electric trucks are averaging closer to $100,000 now, per Cars.com. Kelly Blue Book expects it to be around $50,000.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Still, demand has far outweighed supply.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a Q3 earnings call that one million Cybertrucks had been reserved, per The Verge, but only a handful of people will have one in their garages in 2023. The company is expected to deliver “tens of thousands” in 2024.

“I know that people are excited about Cybertruck. I am, too. I’ve driven the car, it’s an amazing product,” Musk said during Tesla’s third-quarter call last month. “I do want to emphasize that there will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck.”

RELATED: ‘I Am Worried’: Elon Musk Signals Alarm During Tesla Earnings Call



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

To Maximize Your Profits This Black Friday, You Need to Collect More Than Your Customers Dollars

November 14, 2023

John Oliver Delays New Zealand Vote With Puteketeke Campaign

November 14, 2023

You may have missed

Dow jumps 489 points and bond yields fall as CPI report shows 'inflation fever has broken'

Dow jumps 489 points and bond yields fall as CPI report shows ‘inflation fever has broken’

November 14, 2023
‘Substantial Doubt’ Trump’s Truth Social Will Survive, Accountants Warn

‘Substantial Doubt’ Trump’s Truth Social Will Survive, Accountants Warn

November 14, 2023
Elon Musk and Jane Fraser are some of the CEOs hoping to woo China’s Xi

Elon Musk and Jane Fraser are some of the CEOs hoping to woo China’s Xi

November 14, 2023
What to know about California’s new proposed rules for insurance companies

Third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on money transfers from Iran to Gaza

November 14, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Hachette Book Group CEO to step down at year’s end

November 14, 2023
NFT market revival begins amid surging sales and rock bottom prices

NFT market revival begins amid surging sales and rock bottom prices

November 14, 2023