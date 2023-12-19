December 19, 2023


A volcano erupted in Iceland Monday night around 10:17 p.m., about two miles from the fishing village of Grindavík. Cameras captured the moment the lava broke through the ground.

Police have declared a state of emergency as lava flowed through the Reykjanes Peninsula, per NBC. Tourist spots have been closed.

More than 3,400 people in Grindavík were evacuated last month after several earthquakes led to roads cracking and emitting plumes of steam.

The lava flow has decreased as of Tuesday morning, but the event is ongoing, per authorities.

“It can be over in a week, or it could take quite a bit longer,” scientist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson told Euronews.

Iceland’s main international airport, Reykjavík–Keflavík, remains open.

“This is not a tourist attraction and you must watch it from a great distance,” Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland’s Civil Protection and Emergency Management, told national broadcaster RUV.





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

What Exactly Is Your Income Statement Telling You?

December 19, 2023

Ditch Monthly Cloud Storage Fees with This Service That Offers 10TB for $100 for Life

December 19, 2023

You may have missed

Better Growth Stock: Archer Aviation or Prime Medicine? , The Motley Fool

Better Growth Stock: Archer Aviation or Prime Medicine? , The Motley Fool

December 19, 2023
A program based on health and happiness

A program based on health and happiness

December 19, 2023
Examining the transformative effects of generative AI

Examining the transformative effects of generative AI

December 19, 2023

Video Shows Iceland Volcano Erupting, Airport Open For Now

December 19, 2023
Why shares of financial digital platform FactSet Research (FDS) are falling today - FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Why shares of financial digital platform FactSet Research (FDS) are falling today – FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

December 19, 2023

UK financial watchdog ‘will not take any action against’ Odey Asset Management | Financial Conduct Authority

December 19, 2023