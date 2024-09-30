Verizon Is Down. Here’s What to Know About the Mass Outage.

September 30, 2024


Around 10 a.m. Monday, Verizon users began reporting outages on social media and to Down Detector that they have no service except SOS mode. Verizon acknowledged the “issue impacting service” at 11:48 a.m. but has not commented again as of press time.

The issue has been ongoing since its peak this morning when it had more than 100,000 queries — Tom’s Guide reports the number is down to the 40,000 range. Here’s what we know.

Where Is Verizon Down?

The massive Verizon outage appears to be across the U.S. with users from California to Ohio to Florida reporting issues.

Does Verizon Know About the Issue?

The company is aware of the issue, though it has not yet publicly said what caused the outage. On its website, Verizon said network engineers are working to identify and solve the problem.

Is AT&T Also Down?

Although users were also reporting issues with AT&T, the company said they are not experiencing outages, and it is just a residual effect.

What Is SOS Mode?

SOS mode occurs when your phone can’t connect to a network, though users still should be able to call 911.





