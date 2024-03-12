Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many clients who approach my PR agency claim they lack topics to cover. I assure them that this is not the issue as every specialist, just as every company, has valuable expertise to share. And one effective strategy to unveil it, which I previously mentioned in an article on pitching stories to journalists, is what I refer to as the “Rubik’s Cube Principle.”

The concept is akin to a Rubik’s Cube. Much like the cube’s various colors, your knowledge and experience can be examined and presented from multiple perspectives tailored to your audience: be it different segments of B2B or B2C clients, investors, business partners or potential employees.

Related: How to Never Run Out of Content Ideas Again

Begin with goal-setting

Before delving into creation and applying the Rubik’s Cube Principle, it’s crucial to establish clear objectives. What outcomes do you seek to achieve through your articles? Here are a few illustrative examples:

Inform clients about a new product feature

Draw in new users who are currently unaware of your solution

Foster community engagement and loyalty

Enhance brand visibility

Educate the audience to broaden the target market

Reinforce the personal brand of the company’s founder

Seek investment opportunities at a specific stage of development

Attract top-tier professionals to join the team

Differentiate your brand from competitors

Once you’ve defined your goals, you’ll need to maneuver your Rubik’s Cube to reveal different facets depending on the objective. For example, if your aim is to build trust and credibility among customers, your content might include case studies with client testimonials. And if you’ve established the aim of attracting top-tier professionals, consider writing informative articles focusing on your company culture and the keys to effective management.

Know your audience

Another crucial aspect of creating content is understanding its intended audience. Suppose you run a cybersecurity startup that offers business solutions. Providing personal user recommendations on data protection in the AI era helps to attract B2C clients, but not B2B. Use Rubik’s Cube again to understand how you can present your content to make it appealing to companies. You may share best practices for preventing data breaches for business, for example.

Finding different sides of your expertise helps to attract more media as well. I notice that B2B content often garners attention from niche media. At the same time, topics targeting a wider audience can contribute to a positive brand image as they are often featured in top media outlets with broad reach, such as Forbes, Fortune, TechCrunch or Entrepreneur, to name a few. Finding the right balance is crucial while prioritizing based on your goals, as mentioned earlier.

Related: These Tools Guarantee You Never Run Out of the Content Your Audience Craves

Tap into recent events and industry trends

There’s no doubt that finding a fresh angle can be as tough as solving a Rubik’s Cube. To make this task easier, it’s helpful to stay updated on industry trends and events, such as M&As, funding rounds, innovative product launches, analytical reports, surveys and more.

Let’s revisit the cybersecurity startup scenario. Cyber defense significance grows annually, accompanied by the emergence of new attack vectors. Just one example: Among business and tech leaders, 52% currently expect GenAI to lead to catastrophic cyber attacks in the next 12 months. So, what’s your take on this topic, and how would you advise companies to brace themselves for the impending crisis?

Alternatively, consider forecasting the impact of upcoming events on your industry. Take, for instance, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. If you’ve created a marketplace for airline tickets and accommodations, you could anticipate market reactions, identify optimal ticket purchase times, offer tips for cost-effective lodging, provide guidance for property owners on renting out apartments and more — all tailored to your target audience’s needs.

Keep tabs on journalists covering your industry, as well as your competitors

Stay abreast of industry discussions by monitoring both journalists’ and competitors’ coverage of your topic. By observing what they are writing about, you can glean inspiration. Additionally, even seemingly saturated topics can be reframed from a fresh perspective, offering readers a new angle on the Rubik’s Cube.

One effective strategy is to set up Google Alerts for timely notifications on the chosen theme. This allows you to stay informed about the latest developments in your field. You may uncover opportunities where journalists haven’t fully explored a related subject, or where their perspectives differ from yours — both potential avenues for contributing an expert column.

A couple of examples: While journalists may extensively cover the financial sector’s embrace of blockchain technology, they might have missed its potential advantages in improving voting systems or managing intellectual property rights, particularly when integrated with AI. Or maybe your competitors have overlooked the applications of digital avatars in personalized healthcare, rather than their more common use in influencer marketing and entertainment.

Related: 11 Things To Write About When You Don’t Know What to Write About

Use data-driven storytelling

A more sophisticated yet effective approach involves leveraging the data at your disposal. Let’s say you are developing an AI solution for the healthcare industry. So, maybe you could ask your clients about the pressing questions they have regarding the implications of GenAI and then mold your findings into newsworthy content. This research has the potential to garner media attention and, at the very least, bolster your brand’s market recognition.

Moreover, it may spark inspiration for new topics. For example, your clients’ concerns about the ethical use of GenAI in patient care could lead to a research-driven article addressing these issues, which could be picked up by relevant industry media outlets. Still, it’s crucial that the use of data is grounded in ethical principles.

By the way, tapping into AI to beat so-called writer’s block is also a smart move. Research worldwide suggests that about half of marketing and advertising pros are already using AI to brainstorm, making it a worthy tool to ignite fresh ideas.

Above all, take action

Recently, I came across a LinkedIn poll that discussed the most effective communication strategy for B2C projects. In my opinion, there isn’t a single definitive strategy; otherwise, everyone would adopt it. However, a fundamental rule does exist: Take action. Begin with small steps, like publishing one article, and gradually expand your media coverage.

Ideally, strive to produce content consistently within your niche. Public relations resembles sports: While running a marathon may seem daunting at first, consistent training makes it achievable. Similarly, excelling in PR is like crossing a finish line — it demands dedication and perseverance.

It’s worth noting that if you struggle to devise compelling content ideas, try to seek guidance from a proficient PR specialist or agency. Sometimes, putting your trust in an expert is the most effective approach.