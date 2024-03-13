Use This $19 Keychain to Wirelessly Charge Your Apple Watch and iPhone

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Good communication is the cornerstone of good business. Apollo Technical reports that 70% of corporate errors can be attributed to poor communication, and part of that may simply be employees not having access to their employer.

Whether you’re commuting home or traveling across the country, ensure your team can reach you by keeping all your essential batteries full. If that means packing a portable charger, then you can still pack light if you get the 2-in-1 Keychain Wireless Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch.

This compact, portable charger can power two devices, and it’s available for only $18.99.

The keychain charger comes equipped with a 2,500mAh battery that you can use to power your Apple Watch. This powerful battery can give your watch up to five full charges, and the magnetic design means your watch stays aligned and safe while it powers up.

Need to power up your phone, too? This charger has a USB-C port that you can use to power up another device, whether it’s your iPhone, Apple Pencil, or iPad. If you rely on your mobile devices to stay connected to your team, this lightweight charger could make all the difference when the batteries start getting low, and you don’t even need to find an outlet.

Just make sure to check the LED display for the battery level. You might be surprised how long it lasts on standby. Charging your portable battery could become a major part of your travel prep next time you’re off to a conference, site visit, or even a long flight to meet an international business partner.

Make sure a low battery isn’t what makes you lose contact with your team. Whether traveling, stuck in the office, or even visiting a work site, you can keep your iPhone and Apple Watch batteries full with this portable charger.

For a limited time, get the 2-in-1 Keychain Wireless Charger on sale for $18.99 (reg. $25).

