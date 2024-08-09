US Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest Level Since May 2023

August 9, 2024


Mortgage rates in the U.S. dropped to the lowest level in 15 months, with the average interest rate for a fixed, 30-year mortgage now sitting at 6.47%, per Freddie Mac.

The drop comes ahead of the expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

“Mortgage rates plunged this week to their lowest level in over a year following the likely overreaction to a less than favorable employment report and financial market turbulence for an economy that remains on solid footing,” Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a company release, noting that the drop in rates will also give certain homeowners a better chance to refinance their mortgages.

The June jobs report, plus other economic indicators led to a wild week for Wall Street, as fear of a recession looms among investors and homeowners.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s expected rate cut in September triggered a drop in yields for 10-year treasuries, which, in turn, sent mortgage rates plummeting.

Mortgage rates hit a record high in September 2023, reaching 7.49%.

Still, the real estate market remains volatile, as home prices remain out of reach for many — and some experts think the possibility of interest rate cuts could indicate even higher home prices soon.

“If rates go down just another percentage point — that’s what I’m hoping for by year-end — prices are going to go through the roof,” real estate maven Barbara Corcoran told Fox Business in March. “If you wait for interest rates to come down another point, I don’t think you’ll gain, I think you’ll wind up paying more.”



