Unlock Business-Boosting Perks With a $15 Sam’s Club Membership

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs and small-business owners, managing expenses and maximizing value are key to staying competitive. A Sam’s Club membership can help streamline that process with access to a wide range of products and services designed to save you both time and money.

Whether you’re stocking up on office supplies, groceries, or other business essentials, Sam’s Club offers deals that make it easier to stretch your budget without compromising on quality. You can get a year-long Sam’s Club membership on sale for just $15 until September 27.

One of the major benefits of a Sam’s Club membership is access to bulk purchasing options, allowing you to buy in larger quantities at lower prices — ideal for businesses that need to keep their shelves stocked or regularly buy supplies in volume. On top of that, Sam’s Club offers value on everything from electronics to furniture, helping you furnish your workspace or upgrade tech without breaking the bank.

For those looking to get even more out of their membership, Sam’s Club provides value-added services like tire and battery care, optical and pharmacy services, and discounts on travel and entertainment. These perks go beyond shopping, offering practical solutions that support both your personal and professional life.

A Sam’s Club membership also provides convenience, with options for online shopping and curbside pickup, making it easier to get what you need without spending time navigating the aisles.

For business owners looking to increase their purchasing power and access a range of benefits, a Sam’s Club membership is a smart investment that delivers value year-round, and it’s available as an auto-renew plan for just $15 through September 27.

StackSocial prices subject to change.