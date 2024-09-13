United Airlines Adding Starlink, Free WiFi to All Flights

September 13, 2024


United Airlines has announced its plans to offer travelers free in-flight WiFi. The service will be powered by Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet technology and is expected to commence next year.

United is aiming to install Starlink WiFi across more than 1,000 aircraft.

“Everything you can do on the ground, you’ll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet, just about anywhere in the world,” United CEO Scott Kirby announced Friday.

For United MileagePlus members, WiFi is currently $8, and $10 for non-members, per the Washington Post.

“We’re excited to team up with United Airlines to transform the inflight experience,” said Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer at SpaceX, in a press release. “With Starlink onboard your United flight, you’ll have access to the world’s most advanced high-speed internet from gate to gate, and all the miles in between.”

Delta Air Lines offers complimentary in-flight WiFi on domestic legs for SkyMiles members and smaller carriers, such as Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue, also offer free WiFi.

Around one in five people on planes in the U.S. are connecting to in-flight WiFi, according to the Airline Passenger Experience Association.



