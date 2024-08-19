UK Entrepreneur Mike Lynch Missing After Storm Sinks Yacht

British tech magnate Mike Lynch, 59, is among six people missing after a freak storm struck their superyacht, the Bayesian, off the coast of Sicily, per Reuters.

The BBC is reporting that Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter is also missing. Lynch’s wife and 14 other people survived.

The luxury yacht was carrying 22 passengers. Italian authorities confirmed that the incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday when a waterspout hit the area where the British-flagged vessel, Bayesian, had been anchored close to Palermo.

A coast guard vessel and a private sailboat assist the search for missing passengers after a yacht capsized on August 19, 2024, off the coast of Palermo, Italy. Several people, including four Britons, two Americans and a Canadian national, are missing. Italy’s coastguard and firefighters brought 15 people to safety with rescue and recovery efforts ongoing. (Photo by Vincenzo Pepe/Getty Images)

The 56-meter Bayesian is approximately $215,000 per week to rent.

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Lynch and his wife’s combined wealth is reportedly around $649 million.

This is a developing story.