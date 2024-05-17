Types of Music to Improve Your Concentration and Focus

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Music isn’t just a means of entertainment and expression: it can also encourage creativity and help you become more productive. Listening to music can also be therapeutic, relieving feelings of stress so you can concentrate better.

Research shows that certain types of music can be beneficial to listen to t while working. Some types of music help with learning and improve the ability to process information, while others help block out distracting background noise. So, if you’re struggling with productivity and want to know what you should be listening to, here are seven types of music and playlists that will help you focus.

1. Classical Music

Researchers have long claimed that listening to classical music can help people perform tasks more efficiently. This theory, which has been dubbed “the Mozart effect,” suggests that listening to classical composers can enhance brain activity and act as a catalyst for improving health and well-being. Various studies have confirmed that listening to classical music enhances one’s ability to manipulate shapes and solve spatial puzzles.

The absence of words in the music may be one factor, as songs that contain lyrics have been found to be a distraction when you’re trying to focus. Classical music is also known for being calming and relaxing. Some selections, like Beethoven’s “Für Elise,” seem to help students study longer and retain more information. Here are other few classical selections you can use to boost productivity while working:

2. Nature Music

Listening to the sounds of nature, like waves crashing or a babbling brook, has been shown to enhance cognitive function and concentration. Nature sounds work best when they’re soothing sounds, such as flowing water or rainfall, while more jarring noises such as bird calls and animal noises can be distracting.

Researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have discovered that natural sounds boost moods and focus. The study found employees were more productive and had more positive feelings when nature sounds were playing in the background while they worked. This may be because nature sounds helped mask harsher, more distracting noises, such as people talking or typing. Researchers also found that workers not only performed better on tasks, but calming nature sounds improved overall brain function. Here are some selections to try:

3. Cinematic Music

An intense film score can make you feel like you’re doing something inspiring or important, even if you’re just chipping away at your to-do list. A grandiose, epic soundtrack playing in the background may make even the most mundane tasks feel like you’re changing the world, thus heightening your concentration and productivity.

Cinematic music scores can be empowering, lifting your spirits and brightening your mood. So, if you’re feeling tired and drained, try listening to some epic cinematic music to give you that extra boost of motivation. Some great movie scores to try include:

4. Video Game Music

It might seem strange, but listening to music composed for video games can be a great tool to help you focus. Every element of a video game is designed to create an enhanced gaming experience, and the music has been composed specifically to help you focus on your task without being distracted by a cacophony of sounds.

This music generally has no lyrics or human voices and is fairly fast paced to keep you moving forward. Many of these video games involve solving puzzles and dealing with intense situations, so you’re subjecting yourself to simulated stressful challenges. Video games have invested a lot of resources into figuring out the perfect soundtrack that will keep a player focused and motivated. .

Video game music is composed in a way that keeps you engaged as you evaluate, navigate and often fight your way through these make-believe worlds. These musical compositions may be just the thing to propel you onward and keep you working through your tasks and daily to-do list. Here are some video game music selections to check out:

5. Music between 50 and 80 beats per minute

Some research suggests that it’s not the type of music that’s important in helping you stay focused and productive, but the tempo of that music. Studies have found that music with 50 to 80 beats per minute can enhance and stimulate creativity and learning. Dr. Emma Gray, a cognitive behavioral therapist, worked with Spotify to research the benefits of certain types of music. She found that listening to music set in the 50- to 80-beat range puts the brain into an “alpha state.”

What’s an alpha state? If you’ve ever listened to music that you’re familiar with, only to find yourself deep in thought and not really hearing the music at all, this is an alpha state induced by music. You’re tuning out while being tuned in.

It works best to find songs you’re familiar with and set at 50 to 80 beats per minute. To do so, use a guide to count the number of “beats” in the first 15 seconds of a song, and then multiply that number by four. Here’s a playlist of songs in that range, including these popular tunes:

6. Your favorite music

When it comes to tackling projects that you’re not really excited about, it can help to put on music you enjoy. Studies have shown that putting on your favorite type of music can improve your mood and productivity.

Teresa Lesiuk, an assistant professor in the music therapy program at the University of Miami, found that personal choice in music is important when deciding what to listen to while working, especially for those who are moderately skilled at their jobs. Her research found that participants who listened to music they enjoyed completed their tasks faster and came up with better ideas than those who didn’t because the music helped them feel better and improved their mood.

The only time this didn’t hold true was if the music participants listened to was distracting, such as having a beat that was too fast or music with lyrics that caught their attention. So, the next time you need to plow through a mountain of paperwork or stay focused on a task, try turning on your favorite tune.

7. Focus Playlists

If you’re looking for a little bit of variety, there are countless playlists on Youtube and Spotify specifically curated to help you focus. t No matter the type of work you’re doing — writing, reading, studying, filling spreadsheets or something else — one of these playlists will do the trick.

