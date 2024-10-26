Train Your Company to Avoid Costly Data Breaches With This $30 Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Data breaches can be devastating for businesses, costing an average of $3.92 million per incident, according to a recent Security Intelligence report. As a business owner, safeguarding your company from such risks is crucial, especially as cyber threats become more sophisticated and prevalent.

Understanding the fundamentals of security and risk management is no longer optional; it's essential.

Essential IT training for your team

This training bundle includes eight courses covering vital domains in Security and Risk Management, Asset Security, Security Engineering, Communication and Network Security and more.

The first course in the bundle focuses on Security and Risk Management, which lays the groundwork for all subsequent domains. It covers key topics such as security governance, compliance, risk management concepts, and the development of security policies.

Asset Security delves into managing and protecting critical organizational assets. This includes understanding data ownership, data classification, and implementing appropriate data security controls.

Security Engineering is where you’ll get to study the engineering lifecycle and the various security components necessary to protect data structures and physical facilities. You’ll explore vulnerabilities in security architectures and the essential role of cryptography in information security.

These three are just the introductory courses. Dedicated professionals can tackle all eight courses and apply what you’ve learned to your own security infrastructure.

The bundle goes beyond theory, diving into the practical aspects of security engineering. Courses within this area teach how to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, apply cryptographic tools, and build secure facilities and systems. These lessons empower businesses to engineer robust defenses that are both scalable and adaptable to future threats.

Train your own cybersecurity team





