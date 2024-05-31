Train for Microsoft Tech Certification — $70 Through the End of May

May 31, 2024


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft has many of the most-used software programs and pieces of technology in the world. As a business that either uses or considers using Microsoft technology, having the knowledge of a certified specialist can go a long way in terms of saving you when hiring and better corresponding with contractors who are there to help you out.

During a special Memorial Day sale that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, you can get The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle on sale for $69.97 (reg. $429). Featuring 11 courses and nearly 250 hours of content, this comprehensive bundle could help you prepare to take an actual Microsoft certification exam to become a recommended pro.

Among its many great courses, this bundle features Managing Modern Desktops, which has 24 lessons. You can learn to identify scenarios based on whether they are on-premise or cloud-based. It will show you how to deploy and migrate desktops to Windows 10 and newer operating systems, too. This course has an average rating of 4.45/5 stars.

Another popular course in this bundle, Managing Microsoft Teams, is a great resource for any business leader who uses this powerful communications tool. The 93-lesson course features breakdowns on how to deploy and manage Teams. It also comes with breakdowns on managing and troubleshooting problems, all helping it earn an average rating of 4.59/5 stars among students.

Remember that through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, you can get this The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle for $69.97 (reg. $429).

StackSocial prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The Ultimate Guide to Creating and Selling Online Courses and eBooks

May 31, 2024

Train for Cybersecurity Certification for Just $70

May 31, 2024

You may have missed

finance money

Banks Pump Billions More Into Private Credit as Frenzy Grows

May 31, 2024

The Ultimate Guide to Creating and Selling Online Courses and eBooks

May 31, 2024
Nursing Times

Trusts looking to cut clinical staff to save money

May 31, 2024

Train for Microsoft Tech Certification — $70 Through the End of May

May 31, 2024
Netflix’s Upcoming True Crime Doc Is a Must-Watch for Money Heist Fans

Netflix’s Upcoming True Crime Doc Is a Must-Watch for Money Heist Fans

May 31, 2024

Train for Cybersecurity Certification for Just $70

May 31, 2024