Train for Cybersecurity Certification for Just $70

Cybersecurity professionals and specialists make strong livings. For any entrepreneur out there who is interested in leveraging their skills into a career or building a business, working toward the proper certifications can go a long way in getting the ball rolling.

During a special Memorial Day sale, The Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle is only $69.97 (reg. $535) through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31. This bundle features five courses that total just over 175 hours of content.

Among the many well-reviewed courses in this bundle, NIST Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks features just under 22 hours of instruction on the Risk Management Framework, which the U.S. government designed. It will show you how to categorize systems and information, how to prepare organizations for security management, and how to implement controls.

The bundle also features two courses on CompTIA prep. This is one of the most well-known certification bodies in the world of cybersecurity, so studying content here can help you pass there, which could help you find employment and clients and ultimately build your business.

These courses are taught by instructors from iCollege, which has helped train more than 700,000 students since launching in 2012. Overall, this bundle has an average rating of 4.4/5 stars among verified purchasers.

One recent review reads, “I received my Master’s in Cybersecurity a year ago and it’s nice to have something to keep me fresh with the different certifications to prepare myself for future job opportunities.”

