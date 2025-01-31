[ad_1]



According to Fresh Books, a college degree makes absolutely no difference whatsoever to small-business revenue. That’s good news for those who would prefer to develop new skills online in the comfort of their own home. If you’d like to start a new tech career in 2025, The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle is an excellent way to start.

This bundle offers preparation courses for certification exams that will add impressive weight to your bio if you plan to offer freelance services or provide you with skills you can use in your own business even if you don’t need the certifications. There are courses for beginners, as well as advanced modules you can add as you become more experienced.

Basic users of computers, the Internet, mobile devices and networks can start with CompTIA IT Fundamentals ITF+ FC0-U61. Or go from beginner to advanced with the Core 1 and 2 CompTIA A+ Certification modules, both of which have impressive ratings of 4.7 out of 5 stars from former students.

Once you’ve mastered those lessons, or if you already have that experience, you can take the CompTIA Network+ Certification N10-007 course, which helps you to develop the skills of a mid-level network technician. These give you the foundation to move up to the cybersecurity courses: CompTIA Security+ Certification SY0-501, CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst CS0-001 and CompTIA PenTest+ PT0-001.

There is one more specific module, the Cisco CCNA 200-301 Exam: Complete Course with Practical Labs. If you are particularly interested in working for Cisco, these lessons focus on the internet, including the Internet of Things (IoT), which will continue to grow into the future.

These courses are provided by Total Seminars. The company provides certification training materials and services to thousands of corporations, schools and government agencies, including the FBI, United Nations, and Department of Defense.

Get The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle today while its price has dropped to just $24.97.

