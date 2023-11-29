Entrepreneurial journeys often begin with humble side hustles that teach valuable lessons and provide the necessary skills for success. For Ashley Tyrner, founder and CEO of FarmboxRx, early side hustles flipping Beanie Babies and Christmas presents proved stepping stones toward the thriving, multimillion-dollar business she runs today.

Tyrner launched her first side hustle while working at an Arizona airport. “I would buy all of the cool Beanie Babies, wait for their value to increase (since they were rare), and then sell them for profit,” she tells Entrepreneur. That initial side hustle introduced her to the world of entrepreneurship and allowed her to purchase her first car.

Image Credit: Courtesy of FarmboxRx. Ashley Tyrner.