November 24, 2023


Investing is something that a lot of people are turned on to. However, most of us are left to our own devices when it comes to education and learning how to navigate it. This Black Friday deal is designed to offer a little direction and support. Through December 3 only, this lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener Premium Plan is only $99.97 (reg. $900) with the code STOCK.

This deal offers a lot of benefits, and it could make a great holiday gift to any aspiring investors on your shopping list or for yourself. You pay once and then get lifetime access — an advantageous structure — to this stock education platform. Tykr offers detailed research, financial statements, charts on the stock market, and more than 30,000 stocks from around the United States and beyond.

With a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot, Tykr comes with filters that allow you to search for stocks based on specific criteria and offers tips on what might be considered low-risk or high-risk stocks. Users can use its portfolio tracking features to keep track of how their investments are performing, and they can check in with fellow investors via Tykr’s community forum.

It’s important to note that this is not a platform for investment advice. Alternatively, it’s a source of investment education. Knowledge is a timeless gift, and you can access it at a discount with this limited-time Black Friday deal.

Grab a lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener Premium Plan on sale for $99.97 (reg. $900) with code STOCK through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

