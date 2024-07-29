This Salon Franchise has 50% Market Share of All Franchised Hair Salon Units in the US

3 Benefits of owning a Great Clips franchise:

Recession-resistant, offering consistent customer demand for haircuts. Recognized brand with extensive corporate support, including marketing and training. Opportunity to maintain a full-time job during starting phase due to manager-run operations.

Great Clips is a leading North American hair salon franchise known for no-appointment, convenient haircutting services. With over 4,400 units, it offers a simple, recession-resistant business model focusing on haircuts, with a broad support network for franchisees.

