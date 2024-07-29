This Salon Franchise has 50% Market Share of All Franchised Hair Salon Units in the US

July 29, 2024


3 Benefits of owning a Great Clips franchise:

  1. Recession-resistant, offering consistent customer demand for haircuts.
  2. Recognized brand with extensive corporate support, including marketing and training.
  3. Opportunity to maintain a full-time job during starting phase due to manager-run operations.

Great Clips is a leading North American hair salon franchise known for no-appointment, convenient haircutting services. With over 4,400 units, it offers a simple, recession-resistant business model focusing on haircuts, with a broad support network for franchisees. Click Here to connect me with Great Clips.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $183,400 – $394,900
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $20,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $75,000 – $250,000
  • Net Worth Required: $300,000 – $1,000,000
  • Veteran Incentives: $5,000 rebate on first-store franchise fee
