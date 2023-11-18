November 18, 2023


Python is one of the leading programming languages in the world, which means having a strong handle on it could make you or someone you know a valuable asset to virtually any modern-day business. If you’re on the hunt for the type of gift that can keep on giving for yourself or an aspiring programmer in your life, then this deal is worth paying attention to. During a limited-time price drop, you can get The 2023 Premium Python Programming Mega Certification Bundle on sale for just $35.97 (reg. $196).

Featuring 14 courses and over 110 hours of content on a wide range of Python-related topics, this comprehensive bundle comes with the guidance and tutelage of seasoned instructors. For example, Joseph Delgadillo is a best-selling instructor with an average 4.3/5 star instructor rating, and he works with SkillSuccess, which has been featured on CNN, Entrepreneur, and Mashable.

Delgadillo’s course Learn To Code with Python 3 covers a wide range of specific Python programming basics. It goes over how to build complete projects like web scraping tools and projects. It also shows you how to work with data visualizations and statistics and how to solve everyday, real-life problems using computer programs. This course is rated 5/5 stars on average by students.

Some course subjects in the bundle include a Python Bootcamp in a Day, Python Programming: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, NumPy Python Programming, and more. This comprehensive and well-reviewed bundle would make an excellent early holiday gift for yourself or someone in your life.

Through November 27th at 11:59 p.m. PT, get The 2023 Premium Python Programming Mega Certification Bundle on sale for just $35.97 (reg. $196).

