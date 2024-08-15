This Math Franchise Meets the Rising Demand for Math Tutoring
3 Benefits of owning a Mathnasium franchise:
- Proprietary math curriculum with a proven track record and membership-style revenue model.
- Comprehensive training and ongoing support without the need for prior teaching experience.
- Brand recognition with a community-focused business that changes lives.
Mathnasium is a leading math tutoring franchise founded in 2002 that provides personalized math instruction for grade-school children using the proprietary Mathnasium Method™. The franchise operates across multiple continents with a business model that includes both in-center and live online tutoring options. Click Here to learn more about Mathnasium.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $112,936
- Initial Franchise Fee: $49,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $112,750
- Net Worth Requirement: $149,110
- Veteran Incentives: 25% off franchise fee