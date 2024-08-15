August 15, 2024


3 Benefits of owning a Mathnasium franchise:

  1. Proprietary math curriculum with a proven track record and membership-style revenue model.
  2. Comprehensive training and ongoing support without the need for prior teaching experience.
  3. Brand recognition with a community-focused business that changes lives.

Mathnasium is a leading math tutoring franchise founded in 2002 that provides personalized math instruction for grade-school children using the proprietary Mathnasium Method™. The franchise operates across multiple continents with a business model that includes both in-center and live online tutoring options. Click Here to learn more about Mathnasium.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $112,936
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $49,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $112,750
  • Net Worth Requirement: $149,110
  • Veteran Incentives: 25% off franchise fee



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Celia Cruz Just Became the First Afro-Latina on a U.S. Quarter — Here’s Why This Crucial Moment Matters for Women Entrepreneurs.

August 15, 2024

This Performance-Oriented Psychologist Reveals The Best Mindset to Achieve Peak Entrepreneurial Success

August 15, 2024

You may have missed

This Math Franchise Meets the Rising Demand for Math Tutoring

August 15, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

How to Profit from Crypto: Memecoins or Altcoins? Your Comprehensive Guide to Building Smart Crypto Holdings – Crypto News Flash

August 15, 2024

Celia Cruz Just Became the First Afro-Latina on a U.S. Quarter — Here’s Why This Crucial Moment Matters for Women Entrepreneurs.

August 15, 2024

This Performance-Oriented Psychologist Reveals The Best Mindset to Achieve Peak Entrepreneurial Success

August 15, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Pacific Northwest tribes are battered by climate change but fight to get money meant to help them – KIRO Seattle

August 15, 2024

10 Significant Ways A Second Trump Administration Could Impact Your Taxes

August 15, 2024