This Is Your Last Chance to Get Microsoft Office for $25

July 3, 2024


How do your team members handle writing content, building spreadsheets, and running their emails? Does everyone work with reliable and compatible programs? If not, then you might want to consolidate things by using a reliable suite of office tools that’s on sale for a remarkable discount.

During a last-chance price drop, the 2019 versions of Microsoft Office for Mac and Windows are on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $229).

Each of these licenses comes with a one-time download key that will put the following programs on a single compatible computer for life. The included programs are 2019 versions of the following:

  • OneNote
  • Outlook
  • PowerPoint
  • Excel
  • Word

The Windows version will also come with 2019’s Access and Publisher. The Mac version includes Teams Classic.

On top of the programs available with these $25 lifetime licenses, you can also take advantage of ongoing access to Microsoft’s well-liked customer support team.

On the Entrepreneur Store, these licenses are rated together with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. One of the more amusing and telling five-star reviews reads, “I ordered [this] by mistake while I was helping my son order it for his Mac laptop. And it works great for him. Highly recommend it for you Mac owners. I previously bought Office for my Windows laptop and love it too.”

Don’t miss out. This is the last chance to get these lifetime licenses at these rates:

