This Fast Casual Deli Franchise Averages Nearly 2MM in Net Sales!
3 Benefits of owning a McAlister’s Deli franchise:
- Simple operations with no need for grills, fryers, or late-night hours.
- Multiple revenue streams: dine-in, takeout, catering, and online ordering.
- Comprehensive support including real estate selection, training, marketing, and ongoing consulting.
McAlister’s Deli is a fast-casual restaurant chain offering a variety of sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes, and more, with a distinctive Southern charm. Founded in 1989 by Don Newcomb, McAlister’s has established itself with a simple operations model and a welcoming atmosphere for customers seeking quality deli-style meals. Click Here to learn more about McAlister’s Deli.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $436,850
- Initial Franchise Fee: $15,500 – $35,500
- Liquid Capital Required: $425,000
- Net Worth Required: $1,000,000
- Veteran Incentives: $15,500 off franchise fee