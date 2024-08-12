August 12, 2024


3 Benefits of owning a McAlister’s Deli franchise:

  1. Simple operations with no need for grills, fryers, or late-night hours.
  2. Multiple revenue streams: dine-in, takeout, catering, and online ordering.
  3. Comprehensive support including real estate selection, training, marketing, and ongoing consulting.

McAlister’s Deli is a fast-casual restaurant chain offering a variety of sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes, and more, with a distinctive Southern charm. Founded in 1989 by Don Newcomb, McAlister’s has established itself with a simple operations model and a welcoming atmosphere for customers seeking quality deli-style meals. Click Here to learn more about McAlister’s Deli.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $436,850
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $15,500 – $35,500
  • Liquid Capital Required: $425,000
  • Net Worth Required: $1,000,000
  • Veteran Incentives: $15,500 off franchise fee



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Cash App’s $15 Million Settlement: How to Claim Money

August 12, 2024

Building a Business With Limited Resources? Here’s What You Need to Succeed.

August 12, 2024

You may have missed

Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Wealth management startup Neo Group secures Rs 400 crore from MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital – The Economic Times

August 12, 2024

Cash App’s $15 Million Settlement: How to Claim Money

August 12, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

My parents are in their 50s and they’ve done nothing to save for retirement — are they destined to struggle in their golden years? 5 simple steps to help them catch up – MSN

August 12, 2024

This Fast Casual Deli Franchise Averages Nearly 2MM in Net Sales!

August 12, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Elon Musk and Donald Trump set to make money on our fact-free misinformation dystopia | Opinion – Yahoo News Canada

August 12, 2024

Building a Business With Limited Resources? Here’s What You Need to Succeed.

August 12, 2024