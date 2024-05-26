This ChatGPT WordPress Plugin Is $50 for Memorial Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Since its emergence, ChatGPT has revolutionized the way entrepreneurs and growing businesses around the world operate. Now, having a ChatGPT-powered chatbot available to help guide customers visiting your site is becoming more of the norm. And on the development side of things, the AI-powered tool can save you and your team tons of time and money.

For those business leaders and entrepreneurs who are looking at ways to scale operations with ChatGPT, consider integrating it with your WordPress websites. During a special Memorial Day sale, you can do so with a great discount. A lifetime license for this ChatGPT WordPress Plugin is only $49.97 (reg. $299) through May 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Available to add to any WordPress website, you can use this plugin to add ChatGPT to either the front end or back end of your website. Once you are working with ChatGPT via your WordPress site, you can ask it any questions on any topic for instant responses and guidance. You and your team can also lean on ChatGPT to automate costly and time-consuming jobs like content creation, research, and more.

This one-time purchase will net you lifetime access to ChatGPT support for your WordPress sites. On the Entrepreneur Store, it’s rated an average of 4.3/5 stars. One recent five-star review reads, “ChatGPT plugin for WordPress is an interesting alternative to have quick access to AI directly from the website. I recommend trying it out.”

