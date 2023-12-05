December 5, 2023


People who love their Apple Watches are enthusiasts who truly wear their passions on their sleeves. This makes them easy targets when it comes time for holiday shopping. For an example of a gift you can get an Apple Watch-wearer in your life, you can grab a PowerBand for their Apple Watch. It features a built-in MagSafe-compatible charger to keep them powered up on the go — and it’s just $39.99 (reg. $49) for a limited time.

This comfortable, highly adjustable band offers a lightweight and elastic fit that stands out amongst other Apple Watch band competitors. Another thing that makes it stand out is the built-in MagSafe-compatible charger that it comes with. This ultra-thin charger is designed to be comfortable and hardly noticeable for the person wearing the band. It magnetically attaches to the Apple Watch on the band and provides reliable MagSafe-friendly wireless charging. Designed with aluminum metal, it is made to be reliable and durable.

This advantageous holiday deal comes with a charging connection that offers a long-lasting USB connection and a protective cover to keep the band fresh and clean between uses. This isn’t your typical band for Apple Watches. It can significantly reduce a person’s need to take off their Apple Watch and sit around while waiting for a recharge. It’s sure to be a big hit with whomever you decide to gift it to this holiday season. However, don’t wait too long, as this reduced price will not last.

Get a PowerBand with a Built-In MagSafe-Compatible Charger for just $39.99 (reg. $49) for someone on your shopping list.

