This Button Alternative to the Siri Remote for Apple TV is $23.97 for Memorial Day

If you own an Apple TV, chances are you’ve grown tired and frustrated with the remote. Customers have lamented over the years that the Siri voice command remote can be distracting and downright diffuclt to use.

If this sounds like you then the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV could be a quiet alternative that’s also on sale for Memorial Day. Instead of paying $29, you can get this button remote for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K for $23.97.

Make your Apple TV easier to use.

The Function101 Button Remote makes it easier to navigate your Apple TV. This simple remote features a traditional button layout, with options for controlling volume, navigating the menu, or standard media controls. That familiar design is an approachable alternative to voice commands that your customers and clients may appreciate.

Don’t worry about connecting to your TV. This remote uses Infrared (IR) technology to make connecting to your screen fast and easy. It also has a range up to 12 meters, so restaurant owners could control a TV without crossing the dining area. A quick start guide is included with your purchase along with a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.

Save on a new remote for your Apple TV.

Don’t miss your chance to replace your Siri remote with something a little more traditional.

You have until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K. No coupon needed.

