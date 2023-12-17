Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Are the holidays sneaking up on you this year? According to The Alternative Board, 19% of entrepreneurs work more than 60 hours a week, and if you’re among them, that doesn’t leave much shopping time. If on-time guaranteed Christmas delivery is stressing you out, it might be time to think about a clever gift that doesn’t require physical shipping, like this deal on a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium.

Headway Premium is a unique gift that will delight any curious person on your gifting list, offering the opportunity to continuously learn and better themself right on their smartphone. Help them ditch the doom-scrolling with a book summary app, now available at the best price online, $49.97 through December 25. And there’s no shipping required!

With this lifetime subscription to Headway Premium, your loved ones can access easy-to-digest 15-minute summaries of a wide range of nonfiction bestsellers in their free time, helping them gain knowledge in all kinds of topics — from personal finance to health insights to business strategies and a whole lot more. It’s an app that doesn’t totally waste their time, offering a convenient way to feel productive and learn something new.

Headway offers a lot of flexibility, as users can choose their preferred learning method and either listen to or read efficient summaries of today’s most popular nonfiction books. And while it won’t replace reading the full-length book, it serves as a great way to get a taste of topics and see what they may want to dive deeper into or explore.

Give the gift of knowledge with this lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for the best price online, just $49.97 (reg. $299), with no coupon code required now through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.