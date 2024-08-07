This Approach to Investing Is the New Frontier in Venture Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the changing landscape of venture capital, the once-sufficient generalist investment approach is facing significant challenges. With the rapid pace of technological advancements and societal shifts, venture capitalists must adapt to stay ahead. Moreover, new research from S&P Global on VC funding for the second quarter of 2024 found that funding rounds decreased in deal value and volume, suggesting that investors are becoming more selective and cautious, potentially signaling the need for more focused investment strategies.

As a result, a new paradigm is emerging in early-stage investing in which the practice of venture capital is being redesigned from the ground up. This paradigm shift is not merely a trend; it is a strategic evolution that promises to position venture capitalists to capitalize on the next wave of groundbreaking opportunities.

Transitioning to the new paradigm in venture can significantly enhance an investor’s ability to identify high-potential opportunities, align with long-term trends and achieve sustainable returns. The first principle driving this shift is thematic investing.

A new paradigm: What is thematic investing?

For decades, the generalist investment style dominated VC. This approach, characterized by a broad, diversified portfolio, relies on the hope that a few major wins will compensate for numerous less successful investments. This method often results in a superficial understanding of each sector and a lack of deep, specialized knowledge. Consequently, generalist VCs might miss out on niche opportunities and fail to foresee long-term trends, leading to suboptimal investment decisions. The inherent risk and inefficiency of this model have become increasingly apparent, prompting investors to seek more reliable strategies. A contrasting approach that my company has found success with is a thematic investment strategy.

What is thematic investing? Unlike generalist or sector-specific investing, the thematic investment style emphasizes the importance of focusing on enduring economic, technological and social trends to drive innovation and generate sustainable returns. By examining long-term trends, thematic investors can target opportunities with a higher potential for sustainable growth. Thematic investing is grounded in the belief that certain macro trends will shape the future, and by aligning investments with these trends, VCs can achieve higher success rates.

This approach contrasts with other strategies, including impact, sector and thesis-driven investing. Impact vs. thematic investing represents a key differentiation; impact investing prioritizes generating measurable social and environmental benefits alongside financial returns, while thematic investing centers on identifying and capitalizing on long-term social, technological and economic trends.

When comparing thematic investing vs. sector investing, thematic investing offers a broader yet more precise approach. Sector investing limits its scope to specific industries, potentially missing cross-sector opportunities that thematic investing can capture by targeting overarching trends affecting multiple industries. The distinction between thematic vs. thesis-driven investing further highlights the benefits of thematic strategies. While thesis-driven investing is based on a specific hypothesis about a market’s future trajectory, thematic investing emphasizes a broader exploration of lasting trends. This allows thematic investors to remain flexible and adaptive, continuously refining their strategies based on evolving economic, technological and social landscapes.

By understanding and leveraging these distinctions, VCs can better navigate the complexities of modern markets, adopting thematic investment strategies that coincide with their goals.

How to build for the new paradigm

Building on this foundational principle with streamlined operational structures, an emerging manager can craft strategy, processes and portfolios that are markedly different from the status quo. Follow these steps:

1. Engineer a rigorous thematic research framework

A successful thematic investment strategy necessitates a meticulous and structured research framework. This approach begins with building an engineered investment foundation grounded in first principles, which involves hypothesizing potential investment themes and rigorously testing them. At Ascend, this process includes reviewing more than 500 companies monthly, leading to more than 30,000 reviews to date. Such an exhaustive deal flow allows for the early identification of promising investments. We also limit each fund to a maximum of 10 companies, ensuring that each venture receives substantial support and resources.

A robust research framework should include continuous market analysis, trend monitoring and data validation. This strategy involves putting hypothesized themes through rigorous testing, evaluation and refinement, with a focus on their impact on cash returns. Utilizing scientific methodologies to manage and deploy funds enhances the accuracy and effectiveness of investment decisions, leading to a higher hit rate compared to other approaches. This higher hit rate then enables smaller, more concentrated portfolios.

The framework must also be designed as adaptable, allowing for adjustments based on emerging trends and new information. This flexibility is essential for staying ahead of market shifts and ensuring that the investment strategy remains relevant and effectual. By adopting such a strategic, research-intensive and highly targeted approach, you can significantly increase your success rate and uncover transformational opportunities that are often overlooked by traditional investment styles.

2. Target transformational companies

Utilize unique criteria for qualification to identify companies that traditional VCs might pass over. For example, my company’s thematic investing approach specializes in data-centric technology that enables future states of rapidly shifting industries. By targeting businesses that align with deep-seated economic, technological and social trends, you can identify substantial growth potential and drive innovation within their sectors.

One such business is REFASHIOND OS (rOS), a comprehensive operating system for the fashion industry, connecting and managing the entire value chain from fibers to finished goods. The company is transforming supply chains, laying the groundwork for a unified system akin to the advent of computer and mobile operating systems.

3. Build a diverse and consultative investment team

A critical component of an effective thematic investment strategy is assembling a team with expertise in various domains relevant to the identified themes. This diversity enhances the ability to evaluate opportunities from multiple perspectives, ensuring a more comprehensive understanding of emerging trends and potential investments. Recent research from Korn Ferry found that diverse, inclusive teams make better decisions 87% of the time.

Implementing a founder-blind selection process is also beneficial, eliminating biases and allowing VCs to focus purely on the potential of the business idea and its alignment with selected themes. This ensures that investment decisions are based on the viability and transformative possibilities of the origination rather than the background of the founders.

However, building a diverse team and founder group is only the beginning. It’s also important to ensure your team can provide true guidance to the companies you invest in. At Ascend, we go the extra mile for founders by offering a wide range of strategic, operational and educational guidance throughout the lifetime of our investment. Our commitment to white-glove interaction, personal attention and ironclad relationships ensures that we support modern disruptors comprehensively. This approach enhances the success of our portfolio companies and fortifies our investment strategy by aligning closely with their evolving needs.

Fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptation within the investment team is a critical part of this. Encourage team members to stay updated on industry developments by attending relevant conferences, participating in webinars and engaging with thought leaders. This ongoing education helps the team stay ahead of thematic trends and equips them with the knowledge to make informed investment decisions and provide valuable advice to founders.

The venture capital landscape is evolving fast, with thematic investing emerging as a critical strategy for staying ahead in a world marked by technological advancements and societal changes. By focusing on long-term trends, venture capitalists can uncover transformational opportunities that traditional approaches often miss. The shift from a generalist to a thematic investment strategy requires a rigorous research framework and a diverse, continuously learning investment team. Embracing this paradigm promises not only to enhance innovation and drive sustainable returns but also to position venture capitalists at the forefront of the next wave of groundbreaking opportunities.