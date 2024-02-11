This AI Manages Your Email While You’re Out of Office, and it’s Only $39.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Lack of effective communication can be costly in a company, both in terms of lost business and employee satisfaction. As it turns out, 86% of employees and executives cite ineffectual communication as a main cause of workplace failures, according to one Pumble report. Even something as simple as leaving the office on vacation could lead to confusion if everyone isn’t informed you’re gone. That’s why it’s important to have tools that help you communicate with your team and your customers.

Snoooz is an AI-powered assistant for your inbox. It offers a range of features aimed at improving customer experience and increasing productivity. Whether you’re planning a vacation now or just want to prepare for the future, Snoooz AI is here, and it’s on sale for $39.99 for a lifetime subscription. That’s a major markdown from its regular price of $147.

Automate your inbox.

Snoooz is a lot more than just an autoresponder that sends an out-of-office email when someone contacts you. With this advanced AI, you can personalize autoresponder templates with dynamic tags and a whole lot more.

The automation capabilities include rule-based email segmentation, sentiment detection for customer retention, language detection, auto-forwarding, and auto-ignore for non-critical interactions. That means you can set the AI to automatically detect what kind of email it’s reading so it can respond accordingly based on your directions. You can even set up response delays so your customers may not even realize a robot responded to them.

Additionally, Snoooz integrates with Google and Outlook Calendar to set OOO status automatically. No more stepping off the plane to a vacation and an inbox full of people who didn’t realize you were gone.

The starter plan comes with personalized responses, manual assignment of backups, advanced rules, sentiment detection, auto-ignore for mailing lists, Google integrations, and calendar management. It’s also only available to new users.

Let AI look after your inbox.

You may be out of the office, but your inbox doesn’t have to be.

Get a Snoooz AI Lifetime subscription for $39.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.