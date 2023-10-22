Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Social media might be more important to your business than you know. On average, businesses that invest in social media marketing tend to see a return of $2.80 for every dollar spent, Neal Schaffer reports.

If you want to add a dynamic new slant to your social media presence, a drone could be a fun way to do it. Whether you’re recording videos of investment properties, capturing dynamic photos of products, or just showing off a company event to improve your recruitment efforts, the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone could change how you use social media. And it’s only $79.97 through October 23.

Use this drone to revolutionize your social media presence

The Ninja Dragons Blade X Quadcopter Drone is a versatile and user-friendly device you could use to expand your social media presence. With its 4K dual-camera system, you can enjoy real-time image transmission and easy control up to 120-150 meters away using the included remote. Capture company events from above or record dynamic product videos for your e-shop.

This drone boasts an electronic stabilization system for precise altitude and flight position locking, which may be easier to use for beginner quadcopter pilots. Plus, it’s equipped with 1-click take-off and landing technology, making it a breeze to operate. The foldable and portable design means you can take it anywhere you go.

In addition to its impressive primary camera, this drone features a secondary 720p camera. You can enjoy optimized waypoint flight, 360° flight angles, gesture controls, and smart flight options with simple gestures. The Ninja Dragons Blade X is an excellent tool for capturing breathtaking aerial shots and videos. It also comes with a manufacturer’s 6-month warranty and includes essential accessories like a remote control, USB charging cable, backup blades, protective blade frames, a rechargeable battery, and a handy clutch bag.

Score 60% off a 4K drone

This quality quadcopter won’t have this low price for much longer.

You only have until 11:59pm Pacific on October 23 to get the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K dual-camera drone for $79.97, no coupon needed.

