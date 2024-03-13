This $80 App Will Help You Become Fluent in 10 Different Languages

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Indeed, the single most important skill employers look for is communication. Whether you’re in the corporate world, managing a team, or teaching tomorrow’s minds, being able to write, speak, and listen clearly comes before all else, and starts with high proficiency in the English language.

Those who speak English as a second language might benefit from Promova. It’s an iOS, Android, and web app designed to improve your English skills, though it does have other languages for native English speakers to study. Exclusively available here, you can get a lifetime subscription to Promova Premium for $79.99 (reg. $299).

Unlike other language-learning apps, Promova lets you select both the language you want to learn and a language you already understand for the explanations. For example, you could choose to study English and have guidance in Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean, or Ukrainian, and vice versa. It is also the first language-learning app with a specialized mode for those with dyslexia.

You’ll have many learning tools, including five-minute lessons, grammar exercises, books, conversation practice powered by AI, gamified quizzes, and cultural insights for full immersion. You might learn some real-life vocabulary to use around the office, brush up on your grammar skills for business negotiations, or interact with a supportive community of learners to continue your growth.

Promova also isn’t shy about accreditations, like being named “Excellent” on Trustpilot, ranked in the top 10 on the Apple App Store, and ranked in the top 20 on the Google Play Store, along with thousands of positive reviews.

