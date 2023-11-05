Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, your device is your livelihood, and if you’re using the brand-new iPhone 15 Pro, you want to get the most out of your investment. While buying accessories from the Apple Store is easy, it’s not the best way to save any money. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to give your iPhone 15 Pro the best tools for the job. This 5-Piece Apple-Compatible Accessory Bundle is currently 69% off at just $39.97 (reg. $129).

This bundle includes a 200W PD charging adapter, a magnetic case, a wireless charger, a USB-C charging cable, and a 5,000mAh power bank to give you everything you need to get peak performance out of your phone.

The charging adapter is travel-friendly and equipped with smart PD 3.0 technology, capable of charging your phone from 0% to 50% within 30 minutes. With the wireless charger, you can get up to 15W power delivery and keep your phone handy thanks to the solid magnetic attachment. It’s compatible with the included MagSafe case that creates a strong magnetic connection with the charger, so it won’t accidentally slip. (The case is shockproof and durable, though, in case that does happen.)

Finally, the 5,000mAh power bank has more than enough portable power to bring your device back to 100% from the dead. It fits in your pocket, purse, or wallet and uses the included USB-C charging cable to deliver up to 2.4amps charging current to your iPhone. Both are durable and have safety protections built in to avoid overcharging.

CBS News reports iPhone 15 sales exceeding expectations. If you’re among those who have already gotten this latest Apple tech, this bundle can help you protect it and enhance its overall usability.

You can get the 5-Piece Apple-Compatible Accessory Bundle for 69% off $129 at just $39.97 before the holidays.

