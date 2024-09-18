This 4-in-1 Microsoft Deal Is Now Just $72

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, small-business owners, and other professionals, this might be the deal you’ve been waiting for. For a limited time, you can grab the Ultimate 2019 Microsoft Bundle, which includes Office Professional Plus 2019, Windows 11 Pro, Project 2019, and Visio 2019—all for just $71.94. That’s four essential tools in one affordable package, available through September 29.

This 4-in-1 bundle delivers everything you need to run your business efficiently, offering powerful tools for productivity, project management, and security—without breaking the bank.

With Windows 11 Pro, you’re not just upgrading your operating system—you’re investing in a modern and efficient workspace. This version includes a redesigned user interface and improved Snap Layouts and Virtual Desktops to help you stay organized. It also has the latest AI additions and advanced security features like biometric login and BitLocker encryption.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 gives you access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. These applications are built to handle all your document creation, data analysis, presentations, and communication needs.

While Office 2019 lacks some of the latest cloud-based features of Office 2021, it still provides all the core functions most businesses need. For those who don’t require the constant updates or cloud collaboration tools of Microsoft 365, this one-time purchase offers a more cost-effective solution with no recurring subscription fees.

For anyone managing multiple projects, Microsoft Project 2019 is your go-to software for planning, executing, and tracking. Advanced project management tools make it easy to assign tasks, manage resources, and monitor progress across teams so you hit deadlines.

Turn complex data into easy-to-understand visuals with Visio 2019. Whether you need to create detailed flowcharts, org charts, or technical diagrams, Visio has the tools to help you bring clarity to your business processes. Entrepreneurs can use Visio to visually communicate strategies, organizational structures, or technical workflows.

Don’t miss the chance to get four primo productivity apps for a great price.

Get the Ultimate 2019 Microsoft Bundle for just $71.94 (reg. $927) through September 29.

