Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While more than half of the remote-capable workforce commutes to some combination of the office, couch, and anywhere in between (according to Gallup), laptops have become the superior work machine. Though portable and versatile, they aren’t the greatest mechanism of productivity when you’re at the office or working at home.

Desktop computers can offer more screen space and smoother performance and, therefore, better work output. They’re also quite affordable if you’re willing to shop for refurbished models, like this near-mint Lenovo ThinkCentre M71 SFF console for $119.99 (reg. $221).

The Lenovo ThinkCentre plus accessories.

Since the Lenovo ThinkCentre console comes with a USB mouse and keyboard, you just have to add a monitor of your choosing to complete your new desk setup. This package allows you to pay less upfront and completely customize your workstation.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M71 SFF has an Intel Core i3-2100 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 64-bit Windows 10 Home OS, which is excellent for running Microsoft Office, Zoom, and other everyday tools. It also has 256GB SSD storage for downloading those applications or locally storing files and documents.

Shop refurbished and save.

Going back to the subject of refurbished models, this Lenovo ThinkCentre M71 SFF is in grade “A” condition. That means you can expect it to arrive in near-mint condition with only minimal to zero cosmetic wear. Chances are, you’ll never look at the console after you set up your workstation anyway. Plus, you get an aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty with purchase.

Upgrade your hybrid workstation with this near-mint Lenovo ThinkCentre M71 SFF for $119.99 (reg. $221) while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.