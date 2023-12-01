These Open-Ear Headphones are on Sale for Cyber Monday for Just $22.97

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur needs a little motivation every now and then, and music often helps you stay on track and accomplish tasks with a pep in your step. And sometimes, listening to your favorite tunes may even help you work faster than usual, as 81% of workers believe they work faster while listening to music (per The Telegraph). Unfortunately, if you work in an office or need to stay aware of your surroundings, you can’t get totally lost in the music.

That's where the Open-Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones come in, offering a convenient solution that lets you enjoy music and stay aware, thanks to their unique construction.

Curious how Open-Ear Conduction Wireless Headphones work? These unique devices allow you to rock out to your favorite playlists via induction technology — which means the music tones actually go through your skin and bones, so you hear it all without everyone around you hearing what you’re listening to. Crisp and clear sound is delivered straight to your inner ears, with the added benefit of extra comfort thanks to their lightweight design.

If you love a good walk in the rain or strenuous workouts, you can rest easy knowing these headphones are IPX6 water-resistant. A Bluetooth connection makes pairing with your devices a breeze (which also means you can answer calls!), and the app integration feature allows you to control voice command apps conveniently. And you can do it all with an impressive six hours of battery life without recharging.

These Open-Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones allow easy listening while maintaining awareness of your surroundings.

