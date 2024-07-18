These Are The Keys to Unleashing The Leader Inside You

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How many people do you know who are “born leaders”? I can’t think of too many. The old saying about natural leadership is mostly wrong. Yes, there are people who are blessed with qualities that will take them into positions of influence; they may be naturally outgoing or creative.

But most times, it is something that is worked on and mastered over years until the leader becomes so skilled everyone thinks they’re a natural — like an entertainer who becomes an “overnight sensation” after decades of plugging away in the smaller corners of show business.

Stepping up

This ‘born leadership’ myth keeps many talented people from taking charge and making valuable contributions to businesses and organizations. Too many employees think they need to have a formal title to take the lead on a project and don’t believe they possess what it takes to be tapped for that management spot.

But unappointed leaders show up every day and should be encouraged to do so. Both employees and managers should realize that leaders can succeed without formal authority. Here is how informal leaders can rise to the top and how their managers can help them:

Become someone people want to follow

Instead of declining when someone asks you to take charge, start saying yes. Volunteer to help others when you see opportunities. If you are afraid of looking pushy, present it as a benefit to the boss or team leader, not for yourself. “Can I take that off your plate?”

Even formal leaders need willing followers. Offering to help other team members achieve their goals creates goodwill and gives them the sense that you’re not out for yourself — a quality too few “real” leaders have. When your boss looks around for someone to put in charge, you will be top of mind.

Set an example

The first rule of leadership is “lead by example.” If you’re just giving orders, you’re doing it wrong. The secret is to show, not tell. That means working alongside the team so your behavior can be easily modeled.

Remember, if you want to take the lead on a project when you’re not technically running the show, second-guessing and criticizing the person in charge is no way to move up. It’s wrong, and you may live to regret the payback if you do ultimately get placed in charge.

Recognize potential leaders

Some people are happy just being on the team, doing their work without the stress of administration or responsibility for others’ progress. There’s nothing wrong with that. But almost everyone has a moment when they can contribute to a leadership role — and should be encouraged to do so.

Managers should always be on the lookout for employees who can shine as leaders even when they’re not in charge. Look for demonstrated leadership behavior in the ranks, such as employees who offer good ideas for projects, are trusted by co-workers and actively support your company’s mission and goals. If you have a new initiative, these employees may help you get other workers on board.

Decisions and accountability

Decision-making is a critical skill and it doesn’t come naturally, it takes practice. Whenever an employee comes to you or their supervisor for an answer, turn the question around and have them offer what they think the solution is. Make them think.

Power can go to someone’s head and turn a formerly cooperative team player into a bossy authoritarian who’s quickly losing friends on the staff. When you see that happen, pull them aside and ask them how they would feel if someone treated them like this. Sometimes, just opening their eyes to a problem makes people want to change; other times, you may have to be more direct.

Have faith

Every organization has untapped leadership potential within their teams, often in unexpected places. You may be one of those people who shies away from it, thinking it’s just not one of your skills. Once you realize it’s not something you’re born with but can be developed with practice, you may want to start working on it.

Bring a positive attitude as you work to become a trusted leader. Your attitude is one of the most important characteristics you can get across to others in any capacity, but especially as a leader. Having a positive attitude with everything you do will take you far in life and in business.