November 9, 2023


See where Jersey Mike’s ranks when our 45th Annual Franchise 500 list is released on January 16, 2024.

Started Franchising: 1987 | Total Units: 2,253 | Cost to Open: $194K-$954.6K

Peter Cancro, the founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s Subs, thought that his company might open 230 new franchise units in 2021. But by the end, they had opened 252 — the most stores ever. Now Jersey Mike’s is planning to open 350 stores in 2023, and a majority are being opened by existing franchise owners. This sustained growth has landed Jersey Mike’s in the Top 10 for five consecutive years, steadily moving upwards from No. 9 in 2019 to No. 3 this year. It’s also the brand’s 12th consecutive year in the Franchise 500 and 18th year overall.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Jersey Mike’s was already in a good position when the pandemic came. “We were tailor-made for delivery, third-party pickup,” says Cancro. “And from the beginning, Jersey Mike’s has been mostly takeout.” This business model helped drive tremendous growth. Through COVID, sales increased by almost 40% and the average unit volume went from $850,000 to $1.2 million.

This past year, the company also did things differently. For its annual philanthropic “Month of Giving,” where every cooperative usually chooses its own charity to raise money for throughout the month, Jersey Mike’s focused on one single charity instead: the Special Olympics. On its “Day of Giving” at the end of the month, every franchise pledged 100% of the day’s sales to support the nonprofit’s 2022 Games, held in Orlando, Florida. Jersey Mike’s pledged $20 million to be the national sponsor.

View the 2023 Franchise 500 Ranking Now

Despite Jersey Mike’s roots in metropolitan regions, some of the most successful stores have been ones that recently opened in more rural areas, like in Vermont and Arkansas. “When we open up in East Rochester, New York, people come out of the woodwork and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve been waiting for four years,'” says Cancro. This is in part thanks to the company’s philanthropic reach, which resonates with customers across the country, and the company’s emphasis on nationwide marketing.

Related: Continued Expansion and Fair Wages Help Jersey Mike’s Stay a Cut Above the Competition

Jersey Mike’s also brought on Danny DeVito to do commercials last year, the first time the company has used a celebrity endorsement. DeVito grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey, not far from the original sub sandwich location down the shore. At first, Cancro wasn’t sure what to think. But then he visited the set and saw the hard work going into a commercial that focused on what makes Jersey Mike’s special. “We love what he’s doing with us,” says Cancro of DeVito, “focusing on the fresh sliced, fresh grilled message.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Boost Your Content Creation Skills with These Must-Have Tech Products for Fall 2023

November 9, 2023

One Entrepreneur’s Journey From Golden Arches to Lash Extensions

November 9, 2023

You may have missed

Data shows luxury and electric cars have the lowest resale value

Data shows luxury and electric cars have the lowest resale value

November 9, 2023
Woman dies after taking Ozempic to lose weight for daughter's wedding

Woman dies after taking Ozempic to lose weight for daughter’s wedding

November 9, 2023
Buy now-pay later company Sezzle to delist from Australian stock exchange, focus on Nasdaq

Buy now-pay later company Sezzle to delist from Australian stock exchange, focus on Nasdaq

November 9, 2023

Obsessing about your debts won’t get rid of them, but here’s what will

November 9, 2023
With new funding, IRS focuses on taxes of extremely wealthy Americans

With new funding, IRS focuses on taxes of extremely wealthy Americans

November 9, 2023
Ethereum price rises above $2,000 as BlackRock eyes ETH ETF

Ethereum price rises above $2,000 as BlackRock eyes ETH ETF

November 9, 2023