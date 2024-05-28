The Restaurateur Who Created a Safe Space for Celebs to Dine

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The popular Sei Less restaurant proves that “white glove” service is possible at scale.

Dara Mirjahangiry is hospitality veteran and owner/managing partner of the New York City Asian Fusion hotspot Sei Less. The restaurant became a reality after a chance conversation between Mirjahangiry and then-Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant. “He (Durant) was like, you know, we need a clubhouse in New York. After the game, somewhere where I can go and feel like it’s almost like a membership club for the culture,” Dara Mirjahangiry recounted to Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media.

Those words fired Mirjahangiry up. Sei Less was opened soon after in New York City in January 2022 and it has been a staple in the New York fine dining scene ever since.

Social Media Storytelling

Before the digital revolution of the 2000s, Mirjahangiry relied on the person-to-person networking that was available before social media. And when social media technology came about, he learned it was a powerful way to enhance interactions and build brands. He tapped into that knowledge to build his own brand after successfully doing so for other restaurants.

“I built my following, built a brand for myself. And that’s really what networking is,” says Mirjahangiry. “It’s just being able to connect the dots.”

Those connections became the foundation for Sei Less’ customer base, which has grown to include some of the most notable names in sports, entertainment, and music, including Cardi B and 50 Cent.

Dara Mirjahangiry’s commitment to hospitality excellence extends to crafting white-glove experiences for his diverse patrons. “It starts with the food,” he explains. “Giving them an outlet where we have private dining rooms, and somewhere that they could come feel comfortable.”

Beyond dining

As the business grows and more work is conducted within the walls of Sei Less, Mirjahangiry has recognized the potential of having an all-encompassing space. Specifically, he wants to create an avenue for media endeavors.

He and his partners are spearheading ventures into the podcasting realm and aim to create a curated hub for content enthusiasts, providing a platform for diverse voices and topics. “I do see the opportunity, in terms of the entrepreneur in me and the business side of things, of really curating the podcast,” says Mirjahangiry.

“We have some media partners, some technology partners, that obviously see the value in what we do. We have the ability to drive traffic to some podcasts.”

With an entrepreneurial spirit and a keen eye for innovation, Dara Mirjahangiry is helping fuse the landscape of hospitality and media. His unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with his ability to forge meaningful connections, sets him apart as a trailblazer in the industry.

“I think the beauty of what we do at Sei Less is really bringing people together from different walks of life that have common interests.”

