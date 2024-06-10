The Content CEO Shares His Secret for Success

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever wondered how some people turn their passions into successful careers? Roger Rojas, known as The Content CEO, says that it comes down to staying curious, seizing opportunities, and surrounding yourself with supportive individuals.

Saying Yes to New Challenges

On this episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, Roger stresses the value of saying yes to new challenges. He recounts how he initially started as a photographer, but when the opportunity to learn videography arose, he didn’t hesitate to take it. This willingness to step out of his comfort zone and embrace new challenges allowed him to expand his skill set and open doors to new opportunities.

Listen in and hear Roger’s inspiring journey to learn how he created a business and brand around his love of content creation.

