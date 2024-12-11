The Best Companies for Work-Life Balance: Employee Reviews

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, full-time workers spent an average of 8.49 hours per day at work in 2023.

For those looking for companies with the best work-life balance, a new study conducted by Hennessey Digital examined Glassdoor data in the U.S. to find top employers. The researchers narrowed down employers to those with more than 5,000 global employees, at least 1,000 U.S. reviews, and more than 3.5 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor.

Then they ranked the employers by average work-life rating, as shown by employee feedback on Glassdoor.

The best company for work-life balance was LinkedIn, with an average rating of 4.32 out of 5. Employees gave the job search platform an average score of 4.46 for its culture and values and 4.39 for compensation and benefits.

No. 2 was Indeed, another work-related platform, with a work-life balance rating of 4.29 on Glassdoor. Over three in four current or former employees responded that they’d recommend working at Indeed to a friend.

“It’s encouraging to see so many companies prioritizing employee well-being,” a spokesperson for Hennessey Digital said in an emailed statement. “We hope these findings spark meaningful conversations among employers across all sectors to continue improving work-life balance for their teams.”

Midway through the list, at No. 5, HubSpot received a work-life balance rating of 4.24, and nearly nine out of 10 HubSpot employees (88.5%) would recommend working there.

Northside Hospital and Google were tied for No. 8 while Zillow and Paylocity were tied for No. 9.

Here are the top 10 companies currently offering the best work-life balance for employees, according to the report.

1. LinkedIn

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.32

2. Indeed

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.29

3. Docusign

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.27

4. Slalom

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.26

5. HubSpot

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.24

6. Intuit

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.23

7. Smile Brands

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.19

8. Northside Hospital

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.17

8. Google

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.17

9. Zillow

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.16

9. Paylocity

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.16

10. Adobe

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.15