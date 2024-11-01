The App I Use to Stay Business-Smart While Creating

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Written by Amanda Eiden

When I opened my small business, I quickly faced a harsh truth: While I had meticulously thought over every creative detail, I sorely lacked in the business side of things. Even years later, marketing, sales, and negotiating still don’t come naturally to me.

Recently, I decided to focus on my weaknesses and grow. Instead of taking courses or reading books with money and time I don't have, I found an app that helps me learn: Headway.

How I’ve been learning about business a little each day

While I wish I had the time to read a whole book every day, I simply don’t—I have stickers to design and orders to fill. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have time to open Headway to learn a little something.

This book summary app breaks down full-length works into 15-minute reads or podcasts. I can hardly make excuses not to have time for these, especially when I can listen while drawing.

Some titles I enjoyed recently:

The Personal MBA: Master the art of business by Josh Kaufman

How to Win at the Sport of Business by Mark Cuban

Show Your Work! 10 ways to share your creativity and get discovered by Austin Kleon

Secrets of Six-Figure Women by Barbara Stanny

The app also gives recommendations based on what I've read and enjoyed, making it easy to decide what to learn next.

I’ve already learned a lot about business strategy, personal branding, and social media marketing, and I didn’t even have to take any boring classes or read for hours and hours. As a creative person, Headway really suits my learning style.

I've continued on the path of lifelong learning with a Headway lifetime subscription.

