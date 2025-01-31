Tech, Business Leaders Attended Donald Trump’s Inauguration: List

[ad_1]



Business is big on many fronts for President Donald Trump as he was sworn in for his second term today in Washington, D.C. (His meme coin $TRUMP hit nearly $11 billion in market value since its launch on Friday.)

Trump took his oath of office inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda rather than outside the West Front of the Capitol due to the frigid weather (it’s currently 27 degrees Fahrenheit in the nation’s capital). Ronald Reagan made the same decision in 1985.

An inside source told NPR the Capitol Rotunda can only fit around 750 people, making who was present even more meaningful. According to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), the inaugural platform is typically reserved for the current president and vice president and their families; the president-elect and vice president-elect and their families; members of the Supreme Court and other high-ranking officials.

Despite the square footage challenges, a cavalcade of business leaders, like Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, were in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony, reports Fox Business.

Some noted tech titans on the exclusive guest list include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew also attended.

In a column for Time, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian write, “These business leaders are rushing to meet Trump now, as they would any President and Americans of all political inclinations should cheer them on, because their engagement is vitally needed for the benefit of our nation and for our economy, both in terms of making the most of potential opportunities as well as avoiding potential pitfalls.”