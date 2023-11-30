November 30, 2023


There are very few things you can create once and then sell thousands of times over. Most businesses aren’t a fish and loaves situation. But then, Lisa Fink is an evangelist of sorts. Only she’s not promising miracles.

Six years after starting a fully remote side hustle — one she was dubious would make even a few hundred dollars — she’s made a million in revenue, and retired 20 years early from teaching middle school.

Now, Fink teaches courses showing people how to follow in her footsteps. “I want others to feel the relief I felt when passive income began rolling in,” she says. “There’s absolutely enough room for everyone.” Here, she shares her key insights.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Apply for Jobs Faster with This AI Resume Builder for Cyber Monday

November 30, 2023

Boost Your Small Business Growth with This Unseen Advantage

November 30, 2023

You may have missed

Axiata selects AWS as its primary cloud provider to drive innovation in the telecom industry

Axiata selects AWS as its primary cloud provider to drive innovation in the telecom industry

November 30, 2023

Teacher Shares Her Six Figure Super Easy Side Hustle

November 30, 2023
Citi named World’s Best Digital Bank and Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank for 2023 by Global Finance Magazine

Citi named World’s Best Digital Bank and Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank for 2023 by Global Finance Magazine

November 30, 2023

Alistair Darling: The chancellor who led Britain out of the financial crisis

November 30, 2023
Novo Nordisk Sues Two Florida Pharmacies For Allegedly Selling Impure Weight-Loss Drugs

Novo Nordisk Sues Two Florida Pharmacies For Allegedly Selling Impure Weight-Loss Drugs

November 30, 2023
Moonbeam Partners with DUX and Grupo RÃO for Web3 Loyalty Program in Brazil – NFTgator

Moonbeam Partners with DUX and Grupo RÃO for Web3 Loyalty Program in Brazil – NFTgator

November 30, 2023