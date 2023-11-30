Teacher Shares Her Six Figure Super Easy Side Hustle

There are very few things you can create once and then sell thousands of times over. Most businesses aren’t a fish and loaves situation. But then, Lisa Fink is an evangelist of sorts. Only she’s not promising miracles.

Six years after starting a fully remote side hustle — one she was dubious would make even a few hundred dollars — she’s made a million in revenue, and retired 20 years early from teaching middle school.

Now, Fink teaches courses showing people how to follow in her footsteps. “I want others to feel the relief I felt when passive income began rolling in,” she says. “There’s absolutely enough room for everyone.” Here, she shares her key insights.