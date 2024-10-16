Taylor Swift Just Announced Her First Book as Eras Tour Ends

What do you do after you finish the highest-grossing tour of all time? You go back to work.

While many would not begrudge Taylor Swift for taking some well-earned time off when her record-breaking The Eras Tour comes to a conclusion, the tireless troubadour made an announcement that was shared on Good Morning America: she’s adding “author” to her resume.

The Official Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Book will offer Taylor’s reflections on what she calls “the most wonderous tour of her life.” Details of the book include 256 pages of “never-before-seen photos” and “stories and memories from Taylor herself.”

She gave more details of what fans can expect on Instagram:

Swift is also releasing The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD. Both the book and the anthology will be available exclusively at Target and available to order on Black Friday.

As GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts tweeted about the announcement, this is a “big gift for her fans,” which left them “SHAKING.”

From a business perspective, quite a few brilliant moves are being made here. Besides the obvious fact that it’ll see a bajillion copies, Swift is using the advice that content creators have been giving on Entrepreneur.com for years and years: She’s essentially repurposing content that already exists.

“Repurposing content means taking existing content and transforming it into different formats to reach a broader audience,” communications specialist Kelly Fletcher wrote for Entrepreneur.com. She discussed a number of ways that we mere mortals can reuse and reshape content to keep it working for us. Some of those tips include: