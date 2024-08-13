Take Control of Your Data with 2TB of This DropBox Alternative

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With all of your files residing digitally, the security and privacy of your data have never been more important. For those who handle sensitive information, relying on less secure cloud storage services can pose significant risks, which is why it’s advantageous to take a few minutes to ensure your storage solution is serious about security.

Internxt is a Dropbox alternative that offers a lifetime subscription to secure and privacy-centric cloud storage. Designed specifically with security in mind, it’s an ideal option for businesses and professionals who demand control over their data. A lifetime subscription to 2TB of space is on sale for just $129.97 (reg. $999), but there are other larger options available at slightly higher prices.

To appreciate the value that Internxt brings, it’s essential to understand the potential dangers of using traditional cloud storage providers. When you upload files to these platforms, you often give up ownership and control over your data.

Many traditional cloud storage services retain the right to access and manage your data. This means that your sensitive business information could be in the hands of a third party, with limited control over how it’s used.

Internxt says it offers a safer alternative by prioritizing privacy and security in every aspect of its service. Your files are protected with end-to-end encryption so that only you and authorized parties can access them.

This Dropbox alternative also has zero-knowledge storage, which means even Internxt’s servers cannot access your files. Its commitment to transparency can be seen in its open-source code, which allows users to verify its security measures—a level of accountability rare in the cloud storage industry.

And while security is a top priority, so is user experience. Internxt supports large file handling, quick and easy sharing, and fast performance across various devices and operating systems. Whether you’re working on a desktop, laptop, or mobile device, it can integrate seamlessly into your workflow.

Invest in the storage solution Tech Radar called “A cloud storage provider that’s big on privacy and security” and have peace of mind moving forward.

