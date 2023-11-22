November 22, 2023


Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting and growing a business is tougher today than ever before. You have to hire, manage and process payroll and are likely in charge of keeping the books and staying updated on tax laws. You might also have to deal with (and bounce back from) supply chain issues and the occasional emergency amid ample economic uncertainty. Operating an enterprise, therefore, is not for the faint of heart. Whether you are a principal in an existing one or are thinking of taking the leap, it’s wise to consider the most pressing challenges you’ll be up against.

1. Hiring and managing

Finding employees — and ensuring that they’re the right ones — is, of course, vital. The average hiring process lasts three to six weeks, and if you don’t have a dedicated HR professional (or team) doing this work, it’ll be necessary to put other responsibilities on hold to do so.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

3 Ways Gratitude Can Help Set You Up for Business Success

November 22, 2023

Black Friday Deal: A One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60

November 22, 2023

You may have missed

Label Free Detection Market – Global Forecast to 2028 –

United States Wound Biologics Market Insights 2023-2028:

November 22, 2023
Biden proposes ban on cable cord-cutting fees

Biden proposes ban on cable cord-cutting fees

November 22, 2023

3 Ways Gratitude Can Help Set You Up for Business Success

November 22, 2023
Tesla signs first-of-its-kind $100 million deal with oil giant BP: 'It was only a matter of time...'

Tesla signs first-of-its-kind $100 million deal with oil giant BP: ‘It was only a matter of time…’

November 22, 2023
I have $1 million in a Roth IRA and will receive $2,250 monthly from Social Security. Can I retire at 62? , SmartAsset

I have $1 million in a Roth IRA and will receive $2,250 monthly from Social Security. Can I retire at 62? , SmartAsset

November 22, 2023
Very fast Cardano (ADA) price prediction

Very fast Cardano (ADA) price prediction

November 22, 2023