Taco Bell Brings Back the Double Decker Taco: Details

Taco Bell fans, prepare for a nostalgic surprise. The fast-food giant quietly revived a beloved item from the ’90s — the Double Decker Taco. But before you rush to your nearest location, there’s a twist: This fan-favorite is only back for a limited time, so you’ll need to act fast.

The Double Decker Taco, a clever combination of a crunchy taco shell wrapped in a soft flour tortilla spread with warm refried beans, first debuted as a limited-time offering in 1995. After gaining popularity, it earned a permanent spot on the menu in 2006, delighting fans with its unique blend of textures and flavors. However, after a long run, it was retired in 2019, leaving many devoted fans disappointed and hoping for its return.

A glimmer of hope arrived in 2022 when Taco Bell invited fans to vote online to bring back a discontinued item. Despite a strong showing, the Enchirito edged out the Double Decker Taco. Yet loyal Double Decker fans kept pushing for its return on social media, rallying for another taste of their favorite two-layered taco.

Taco Bell listened. After fans’ persistent efforts, the chain brought back the Double Decker Taco for a limited run in December 2023, sparking a wave of celebration online. As of October 10, it’s back once more — priced at just $2.

This release coincides with Taco Bell’s test of a new “Nostalgic Menu,” which includes other throwback items like the Tostada, Meximelt, Beef Gordita Supreme and Caramel Apple Empanada. Though the Nostalgic Menu is currently being tested, there’s hope it could see a nationwide rollout soon, giving fans even more opportunities to relive their favorite flavors.

Still, time is of the essence. The Double Decker Taco is only available through October 30 at participating locations. Taco Bell enthusiasts who can’t make it to a store can still recreate the experience at home with popular copycat recipes or use creative hacks to mimic the Double Decker using current menu offerings.

Whether it’s a trip down memory lane or a first-time experience for newer fans, the Double Decker Taco’s comeback showcases Taco Bell’s ability to engage its community and respond to their cravings.

