November 19, 2023


As an entrepreneur, you know all too well the pain of being busy and nowhere near a charger. Since you don’t work conventional hours (52 hours a week, according to TeamStage), many a time, you’re tackling work problems from your smartphone, which is where a convenient charger can make all the difference.

With the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone, you can give yourself or a loved one the gift of easy charging. It makes a perfect stocking stuffer, and just in time for the holiday season, you can snag one for $34.97 — $85 off the usual price — now through November 27, with no coupon code needed.

Power up conveniently anywhere with Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone, a modern handy gadget that makes everyday life a little easier. Equipped with a built-in magnet and metal plate, this charger sticks right to your iPhone without sliding off and starts automatically powering it back up instantly — no messy cords or hunting down an electrical outlet required. This charger works with any iPhone 12 or newer.

Built-in safeguards that protect against overcharge provide peace of mind, and as soon as your phone is attached, you can enjoy fast charging that takes a lot less time than your everyday charger. It also comes in a chic white shade, making it as stylish as it is game-changing.

Delight with a helpful stocking stuffer this season with the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone, now $34.97 (reg. $119) with no coupon code needed through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

