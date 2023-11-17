Study for 12 CompTIA Certifications with This $80 Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Those looking to change career paths should consider becoming an IT professional. Why? The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the field’s average growth is far higher than other occupations, and the median wage was more than double. There’s also a vast range of positions — from support specialists to administrators to project managers — and not all require a degree.

Instead, many professionals earn CompTIA certifications by passing rigorous testing.

Expert-crafted CompTIA prep courses.

These courses were created by IDUNOVA, an official CompTIA partner with more than 20 years spent providing IT education. While these courses can help you prepare for the CompTIA certification exams, you may also need relevant experience or a formal degree to land certain positions.

Wide-ranging, lucrative career opportunities.

Take a look at some of the careers you could achieve with each course and corresponding certification:

CompTIA Fundamentals+: IT support specialist

CompTIA A+ Core 1 and 2: Computer technician or help desk support

CompTIA Network+: Network administrator

CompTIA Server+: Server administrator

CompTIA Linux+: Linux system administrator

CompTIA Cloud+ and Cloud Essentials+: Cloud specialist

Project+: Project manager

CompTIA PenTest: Penetration tester

CompTIA CySA+: Cybersecurity analyst

CompTIA Security+: Network security administrator

CompTIA CASP+: Enterprise security architect

Some of these, such as Fundemantals+ and A+, are prerequisites for more specialized certifications, which may be a good starting point for beginners. However, you should, of course, cater your learning path to your goals.

Take the first step toward a new career or promotion with CompTIA certification training.

